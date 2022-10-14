Byron Murphy surprising update will leave Geno Smith, DK Metcalf smiling

Heading into their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the Arizona Cardinals may be without a key player on their defense. Cornerback Byron Murphy made a surprise appearance on the injury report on Friday.

Game Status vs. Seahawks pic.twitter.com/kHIUIssUvv — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 14, 2022

Murphy is currently dealing with a groin injury. With this coming so late in the week, it could bring his availability into question for Sunday.

Byron Murphy has been a star for the Cardinals defense this season. Over the first five games of the season, he has recorded 19 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one defended pass, and one touchdown.

If Murphy is unable to suit up against the Seahawks, the Cardinals defense could be in for a long day. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf have found their footing, and have looked electric over the past couple of weeks.

Smith has thrown for 1,305 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions to start the season. Metcalf has been on the receiving end of several of these big plays, recording 28 receptions for 372 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Murphy lining up against Metcalf could help this Cardinals defense stay afloat. If Murphy is not available, Antonio Hamilton could be elevated to a starting role. This could lead to another big day for the Seahawks offense with both Metcalf and Tyler Lockett recently putting up big numbers.

In this divisional matchup, both teams would like to be at 100%. But now in Week 6, several teams are dealing with key injuries. Murphy’s absence isn’t what the Cardinals are hoping for, but it seems that it could be what happens.