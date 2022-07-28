Kyler Murray gets brutally honest on “study hall” clause in new Cardinals contract

Kyler Murray will become a very wealthy man throughout the course of his contract with the Arizona Cardinals, so long as he hits the books hard. A bizarre clause in Murray’s contract will require the quarterback to do four hours of “Independent Study” for each game week. The reactions to the clause were mixed, with many suggesting it displayed a lack of faith in Murray’s game preparation. During Cardinals training camp, Murray addressed the unique contract clause, but refused to indicate whether or not he was upset with the team for making it such a critical component of his new deal, via Darren Urban.

Kyler Murray makes a surprise media appearance to push back on the narrative that he doesn’t study. pic.twitter.com/KGoDQE05YJ — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) July 28, 2022

Murray downplayed the clause in general, suggesting that he was “flattered” and describing it as “disrespectful” and “almost a joke” that fans thought he could play the way he did without thorough preparation.

When asked if he was “mad at the team” for including the clause in his deal, Murray remained tight-lipped. Take that for what you will, but a simple “no” would certainly have sufficed from the young quarterback.

Kyler declined to answer a question if he was mad at the team for the contract clause. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) July 28, 2022

The Cardinals handed Murray a monster five-year, $230.5 million extension, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the league, outdoing the $230 million Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns. $160 million of Murray’s deal is guaranteed, however, the writing in his contract suggests he would “Default” the deal if he fails to achieve the required independent study time.

Last season with the Cardinals, Kyler Murray completed 69.2% of his pass attempts for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdown passes, and 10 interceptions. Additionally, he ran for 423 yards on 88 carries with 5 rushing touchdowns.