By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The beef between former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has forced wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to finally speak up about the drama, via Darren Urban of azcardinals.com.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also said he was surprised about Peterson’s comments, noting “I’m not one to give a PSA about Kyler (but) it’s 11 people out there on the field, not just him. I think 10 other people have to do their job for him to be successful. One thing I know about Kyler, he loves this game.”

This Murray-Peterson saga all started when Peterson, now with the Minnesota Vikings, said in an All Things Covered podcast episode that he hosts with Bryant McFadden that Murray was selfish and that the QB “don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray.”

The Cardinals dual-threat signal-caller would later hear about what Peterson said about him and hit back with a scorching response.

This isn’t true…you on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a “big bro” or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…

Peterson said that he tried to text Murray when the drama started to get all blown up online, but Murray seemingly has no intention of replying, saying “What is that gonna do?”

Murray, Hopkins, and the rest of the Cardinals would be better off without this drama involving one of their former players, especially since the team is not having a terrific season.

The 4-8 Cardinals will play the New England Patriots at home in Week 14.