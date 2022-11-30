Published November 30, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled of late, losers in four of their last five games. During a recent appearance on his “All Things Covered” podcast, ex-Cardinals star and current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson took a shot at Arizona QB Kyler Murray. Peterson didn’t hold back when labeling Murray as a selfish player, going off on his former teammate.

"Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray" Patrick Peterson comments on what's going on with his former team the Cardinals, since they are always in the news. Full discussion 👇https://t.co/imFgoT1fgspic.twitter.com/1XYkBTJKzT — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) November 30, 2022

“Kyler Murray doesn’t care about anybody but Kyler Murray,” said Peterson on his podcast. He and co-host Bryant McFadden were discussing the contract of the Cardinals’ QB before Peterson made the bold claim against Murray.

After McFadden claimed that he thinks Kyler Murray is scapegoating Kliff Kingsbury for the Cardinals’ poor play, Peterson didn’t hesitate to chime in with the dig at Murray. Peterson and Murray were teammates on the Cardinals from 2019-20, before Peterson left in free agency and joined the Minnesota Vikings.

Clearly, Peterson doesn’t have the best impression of Murray from their two seasons spent together, suggesting that the 25-year-old only cares about himself. He also took a shot at the organization for firing Steve Wilks after one season and replacing him with Kingsbury.

Patrick Peterson spent 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, playing in 154 games and making eight Pro Bowls. He was selected as a First-Team All-Pro in three different seasons, recording 32 interceptions during his tenure with the team. Despite his longevity with the franchise, that didn’t stop him from going off on the organization as well as Kyler Murray, about whom he had nothing but negative remarks to say.