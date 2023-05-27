Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

DeAndre Hopkins’ release from the Arizona Cardinals may have come as a shock to many. But clearly, Hopkins has no ill feelings towards the team despite the way things ended between them.

The Cardinals surprised the NFL world with the most eye-opening move of the offseason when they decided to cut Hopkins instead of waiting for a trade to happen. Arizona has struggled to find a trade partner for Hopkins, but a few would have thought that they would simply release him without getting anything in return. For a team trying to rebuild, throwing out assets like that seems to be a horrible move.

While there have been reports that the Cardinals didn’t want to keep Hopkins past the trade deadline after he upset some people within the organization, it doesn’t look like Hopkins is mad towards the team. In his first tweet since he was cut, the 30-year-old wideout has nothing but love and appreciation for the franchise as he said his farewell.

ᴛʜᴀɴᴋ ʏᴏᴜ ᴀᴢ 𝗔𝗟𝗪𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝗟𝗢𝗩𝗘! pic.twitter.com/l7RB5aZlxE — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 26, 2023

For what it’s worth, DeAndre Hopkins has shown nothing but love for the Cardinals franchise ever since he was cut from the team. On the team’s Instagram post where Arizona thanked him, Hopkins also responded with, “Love always.”

It remains to be seen where Hopkins will go next after his Cardinals exit, but it’s pretty clear he’s ready to move on and start anew somewhere else. At least he’s not leaving Arizona in bad terms with the team despite what the reports are saying about his exit.