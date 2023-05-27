Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Apparently, there is more to the DeAndre Hopkins release from the Arizona Cardinals compared to what has been reported so far.

The Cardinals made the surprise move of the 2023 offseason on Friday after they opted to cut Hopkins. All the reports mentioned how Arizona failed to find a trade partner for the veteran wide receiver despite multiple attempts to do so, leading to the decision.

It came as a shock to a lot of fans considering that the Cardinals could have been more patient when it comes to Hopkins. With Arizona rebuilding, any return for the 30-year-old wideout in a trade would have been beneficial for them.

Nonetheless, there’s a reason why the team couldn’t wait moving on from him, regardless of the way they do it. According to a new report, some people within the organization were upset on Hopkins for his decision to sit out the final two games of the 2022 season despite being healthy.

“DeAndre Hopkins upset some in the Cardinals organization by sitting out the final two games of the 2022 season even though he was healthy, per sources. It may have been a sticky situation if he remained with the team until the trade deadline,” Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet reported.

If there was really no future for DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona and if his presence would have been detrimental to the Cardinals, then it makes sense why the team were in a hurry to cut him. Besides, there’s no reason for them to wait past the June 1 deadline when they could have spread the dead cap over two seasons. Teams only have two post-June 1 designations each year, and they have already used up theirs (per Joel Corry of CBS Sports).

Whatever the case may be, the Cardinals have already made their decision. Now, Hopkins is free to choose his next team, and there will surely be plenty of teams who’ll be interested in signing him.