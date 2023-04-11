It’s no secret that the Arizona Cardinals are looking to offload DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Coming off a brutal 4-13 season after a playoff appearance in 2021, the Cardinals dumped head coach Kliff Kingsbury and lost general manager Steve Keim.

With virtually no traction toward a trade partner for Hopkins, new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon gave his thoughts on whether he expects to see the star wide receiver during offseason workouts.

“We’ll see. I’ve been in communication with DHop. I want to do what’s best for him and us, at the same time,” Gannon said. “When he’s ready to come, he’ll come and improve his game, too.”

A five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro, Hopkins has been with the Cardinals since 2020. He was limited to 19 games in the last two seasons due to injury and a suspension but has remained one of the best receivers in the league.

The hold-up in a trade for Hopkins could have to do with both his contract and the potential compensation that the Cardinals are looking for. Hopkins has two years left on his contract with cap hits of $30.75 million in 2023 and $26.2 in 2024. Though a star when he’s on the field, you’d be hard-pressed to find a team willing to give up much value, or anything at all, for a 30-year-old player at that salary.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the Cardinals may end up releasing Hopkins if they can’t find a trade partner. Arizona would save over $19 million in cap space if they were to do so.

Gannon’s comments are pretty typical for a coach who knows he is likely losing his best offensive weapon. DeAndre Hopkins has probably played his last game in a Cardinals uniform.