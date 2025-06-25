The Indiana Fever came into the 2025 season with high expectations, but they have had some trouble meeting them so far this year. For a number of reasons, primarily the injury to Caitlin Clark and the brief absence of head coach Stephanie White, Indiana finds itself just treading water in a crowded pack in the WNBA.

Now, Clark and White are both back with the team. While the Fever aren't fully healthy just yet, they should have enough talent to start making some noise in the near future.

However, part of those struggles that the Fever have been having are coming from Clark herself. The second-year superstar has looked very much like herself in home games this season, but she has struggled mightily on the road. Nothing screams that more than her shooting splits from the outside.

For the season, Clark is shooting at a blistering 44% (22-of-50) clip from deep in home games. However, in road games, she is an unthinkable 1-of-28 from beyond the arc, according to Underdog WNBA.

Clark has become known as one of the best 3-point shooters in the WNBA, and rightfully so. She has limitless range and is arguably the best shooter off the dribble in the league, which is what makes her porous road split that much more surprising.

Now, those numbers haven't necessarily made a big difference in Indiana's record on the season. Clark and company are 3-2 at home with her in the lineup and 2-2 on the road with No. 22 suited up.

Clark's struggles carried over into Tuesday night's contest in Seattle against the Storm. In that game, the reigning First Team All-WNBA selection scored just six points on 3-of-13 shooting and 0-of-6 from deep. She did add nine assists but also had seven turnovers to go with it.

Thankfully for Clark and company, Aliyah Boston was there to pick up the slack. The star in the middle scored 31 points to go with eight rebounds and Kelsey Mitchell added 26 to help Indiana pick up an impressive 94-86 win over the Storm.

There are two ways to look at this slump from Clark. First, it is a bit concerning that she has been shooting the ball that poorly, especially since three of her four road games this season have come since her return from a quad injury that kept her out of the lineup for multiple weeks.

On the other hand, this Indiana team is still finding ways to scrap together wins even with Clark's up-and-down performance. If the former Iowa superstar gets back to the kind of basketball that fans are used to seeing out of her, the Fever will be very tough to beat down the stretch of the season.