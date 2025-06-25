The New York Yankees came into Tuesday night expecting to take advantage of a rookie pitcher making his MLB debut, but what unfolded at Great American Ball Park was anything but ordinary. Chase Burns, the Cincinnati Reds’ top prospect and No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, struck out eight over five innings, including fanning the first five batters he faced.

The moment that turned heads across baseball happened in the first inning. In just 14 pitches, Burns struck out Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge. For a 22-year-old making his debut, it was the kind of entrance usually reserved for video games.

After the game, Judge had nothing but respect for what he saw from the mound. In an article by MLB’s Mark Sheldon, Judge offered honest praise.

“He's running up there at 100 miles an hour. Good feel for all his breaking pitches. It was impressive seeing him go out there and doing his thing. Usually you see young guys like that, kind of amped up, kind of throwing it all over the place. But he did a good job attacking the zone and kind of running us there the first time through the lineup.”

The Reds vs. Yankees matchup ended in extra-inning drama, with Cincinnati walking off 5-4 thanks to Gavin Lux’s game-winning single. While Burns didn’t factor into the decision, his early dominance set the tone for a comeback and thrilled the home crowd.

Burns’ night featured 81 total pitches, including 53 strikes, and he showcased both a triple-digit fastball and a sharp slider. The right-hander became the first pitcher in the Expansion Era to strike out the first five batters of his MLB debut, a stat that even seasoned fans might not believe without seeing it.

While the Yankees still sit atop the AL East standings, their lead has slimmed to just one game over the Tampa Bay Rays. Meanwhile, the Reds continue climbing in the NL Central and now sit just 4.5 games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs, gaining momentum at just the right time.

Whether or not this was just a flash of brilliance or a glimpse into the future, Burns has officially arrived on the MLB stage. And when an MVP like Judge tips his cap? That says everything.