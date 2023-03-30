Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains at the top of his position on the trade market. A flurry of teams have inquired about him, although nothing has come to fruition. Pacman Jones also revealed that there are five teams interested in Hopkins, including the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Atlanta Falcons.

However, with NFL league meetings taking place, the Cardinals just got hit with a tough dose of reality, according to the latest report by Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN.

‘Hopkins showed last year he has a lot left in the tank, but I couldn’t find a team at the meetings that sounded eager to bring him on without the Cardinals eating some of the money. And eating some of the money would seem to defeat the purpose of Arizona trading him. It sounds like the history between Hopkins and new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is an impediment to his landing in New England. The Cowboys already made their trade for Brandin Cooks. There are still teams out there looking for receiver help, such as the Chiefs, Ravens and Giants, but Hopkins’ salary is giving people pause for now.’

Head coach Jonathan Gannon mentioned that he expects Hopkins to be on the roster, although that sure sounds like coach speak. On the other hand, teams aren’t too thrilled about the money Hopkins is owed, and Arizona might have to fork up a chink of cash if they want to move on.

This past season, DeAndre Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three scores in just nine games, and there’s no denying he can still produce. However, the money is an issue, and that could be a tough obstacle for other teams to overcome.