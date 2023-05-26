Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With JJ Watt retiring, 2022 was his final season with the Arizona Cardinals. Following his recent release, the same could be said for DeAndre Hopkins. But Cardinals teammates or not, Watt still has Hopkins’ back and is encouraging teams around the league to give him a look.

Hopkins’ near $30 million cap hit was simply too much for Arizona. The wide receiver now enters free agency with plenty of suitors. Watt wanted to make sure that team’s didn’t forget about Hopkins’ prodigious game.

“Hop still has the best hands in the league,” Watt tweeted.

Playing for Arizona wasn’t the first time Watt and Hopkins teamed up. The pair played together on the Houston Texans from 2013-2019. In Hopkins’ 10-year entire career thus far, Watt wasn’t his teammate for just the 2020 season. Watt has gotten an up close look at Hopkins receiving ability.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And Hopkins has certainly given him a show. Over 145 games, Hopkins has caught 853 passes for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro.

Now, Hopkins is taking on an entirely new role as a free agent. For the first time in his career, he’ll have the ability to choose what team he plays for. His falling out with the Cardinals will surely come up in discussions. But Hopkins will be highly sought after by numerous franchises in the NFL.

JJ Watt thinks it’s for good reason. When he looks around the league, he still thinks DeAndre Hopkins has the best hands of any receiver. As Hopkins moves on from the Cardinals, Watt will be eager to see what team he’ll be catching passes for next.