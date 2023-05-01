J.J. Watt ended his Hall of Fame NFL career after 12 seasons in January. He’s now dipping into a different kind of football with a major announcement on Monday.

Watt said on his Twitter account that he is buying a minority stake in Burnley Football Club in England. Burnley, which was founded in 1882, will be playing in the English Premier League next season after being relegated last season.

Watt is plenty familiar with soccer as his wife Kealia Watt is a professional soccer player having made appearances for the United States Women’s National Team. Watt has often shown his interest in sports other than American football. He has grown into a soccer fan over the years and talks often about his time playing ice hockey as a youth.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s safe to say Watt made the right career choice when it comes to football. Watt is a surefire Hall of Fame player after recording 114.5 sacks, the 24th most in NFL history. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times in a four-year span.

Soccer’s popularity in the United States has grown lately thanks in large part to the story of Wrexham AFC. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the Welsh club last year and led its advance into the English Football League. Perhaps that played a factor in J.J. Watt’s decision to enter the ownership game overseas.

The NFL too has tried to capitalize on soccer’s growth in the U.S. by staging more games in Europe. The league now plays games annually in England and Germany.