The Arizona Cardinals stunned everybody by releasing veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. After months of trade buzz, Hopkins is now a free agent, and there will be plenty of teams interested. As a result, Buffalo Bills star Von Miller quickly took to Twitter to share a simple reaction that surely means something:

👀 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 26, 2023

Of course, the Bills have been one team linked to Hopkins for quite some time, and Von Miller has never been shy of recruiting players to join him wherever he is. The Bills bringing in Hopkins next to Stefon Diggs would be quite something, especially after selecting tight end Dalton Kincaid in the NFL Draft.

And, the interest is real, per Mike Giardi.

Buffalo has had interest. The Patriots have had interest. Best I can tell, no one believes he is what he once was, and that will be part of the challenge in acquiring the player. A couple of teams I spoke with before the draft believe $$$ will be the driver in this, more so than… https://t.co/AQUeRoQbPJ — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 26, 2023

Hopkins also hopped on the I Am Athlete podcast recently and revealed a ton of details, including a list of quarterbacks he would want to play with. Unsurprisingly, Josh Allen was on the list, and who can blame him?

Despite being suspended for the first part of the season due to PED, Hopkins finished with 64 catches for 717 yards and three scores. To out that into perspective, the second-leading WR on the Bills was Gabriel Davis, who caught 48 passes for 836 yards and seven scores in 15 games.

The Bills are doing whatever it takes to get to the Super Bowl after another early playoff loss, and having a 1-2 WR punch of Hopkins and Diggs would be one of the best in the NFL.

Let the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes begin, and he can sign with whichever team he wants to now.