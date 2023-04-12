Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Jets missed out on landing Odell Beckham Jr. as the wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Jets are considering a major DeAndre Hopkins move as they look to max out their offense.

New York has conditional interest in trading for Hopkins, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. With the Jets expected to trade for Aaron Rodgers, they want to go ‘all in,’ around him. While it isn’t a one-for-one copy, the Jets’ acquisition of Rodgers and the moves around him could be similar to how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers handled their Tom Brady signing, Breer speculates.

Adding Hopkins would certainly give New York a boost. While he’s had back-to-back down years, by Hopkins’ standards, the wide receiver is still a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. Over his 10-year NFL career, Hopkins has caught 853 passes for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns.

But for all his success, Hopkins’ down years – and his contractual status – is why the Jets’ interest is on a conditional basis. Hopkins missed 7 games last season and was suspended for six of them due to a PED bust. He appeared in just 10 games this year prior.

Part of the reason New York missed out on Odell Beckham Jr. was because of his deal with Baltimore. The Ravens give him a one-year, $15 million contract. However, Hopkins is set to make $15 million this year and another $19 million last year.

Once they land Aaron Rodgers, the Jets will have serious playoff aspirations. DeAndre Hopkins would certainly help in that quest. But while the Jets are interested, they understand that there are some inherent downsides to trading for Hopkins as well.