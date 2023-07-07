Tommy Edman has been dealing with a lot of wrist discomfort in recent days. This prompted the St. Louis Cardinals to field Dylan Carson at center field and Paul DeJong at shortstop. Fans have been concerned about his injury status ever since because they are stagnating in the NL Central.

A much-needed injury update was handed out to Cardinals fans. Tommy Edman had no structural damage to his right wrist. This was conclusively proven after he underwent an MRI. His return timetable has yet to be released but speculations suggest a possible return against the Chicago White Sox, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The 28-year-old third baseman had been struggling with his wrist. He reported that excruciating pain was coming off his injured body part during their batting practice. Oliver Marmol kept him on the active roster despite this. However, he was scrapped in the lineup on their Wednesday game and even for their matchup against the Marlins.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He might not have a period of staying on the injured list but it is uncertain how the pain is being managed. St. Louis could surely use his help on base. His 44 credited runs and 50 strikeouts were useful for them in this 2023 campaign. Availability has also been his best asset so far as he has 83 games for the season.

The injury bug has been pestering the NL Central team as they lost Tyler O'Neill and Andrew Knizer. Will Tommy Edman be able to overcome the pain and continue to produce for St. Louis?