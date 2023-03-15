Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong went into Spring Training looking to make an impact and show he’s still the type of player who can contribute on a regular basis. And with more opportunities to play SS with Tommy Edman at the World Baseball Classic, it looked like the perfect time to show he can give the aforementioned a run for his money for the starting job. However, DeJong is dealing with back stiffness and will be out for a few days at the very least, said manager Oliver Marmol Wednesday.

Via John Denton:

“Manager Oli Marmol said SS Paul DeJong (back stiffness) will be “sidelined for a few days.” Marmol said DeJong is still experiencing pain “when he’s bending over for ground balls” but not when he swings a bat. The team still hopes to get him ABs before breaking camp.”

Marmol also spoke out on the setback:

“It’s not ideal,” Marmol said. “He worked really hard this offseason to address certain things with his swing. Our hope was he would get a decent amount of at-bats, especially with (Tommy) Edman going to the (World Baseball Classic). Unfortunately, that is not the way this has worked out.”

Right now, Edman is the clear first-choice shortstop. That being said, DeJong could’ve at least made a case for himself with a strong spring. Last season, the former All-Star played in just 77 games, hitting .157 with six homers and 25 RBI. He was even sent down to Triple-A because of his struggles.

But, if Paul DeJong can at least figure it out with his bat, opportunities at DH could be there, along with some days at shortstop when Edman needs a rest. If he’s swinging it well, he’ll get ABs. It’s that simple. In Grapefruit League action, the veteran is batting .154 with a homer in 19 plate appearances.