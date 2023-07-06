As the All-Star break approaches, the St. Louis Cardinals are just trying to tread water. Before attempting to turn things around in the second half, the Cardinals shook up their roster for the final stretch run ahead of the break.

St. Louis has sent Matthew Liberatore to Triple-A and recalled Kyle Leahy, via Katie Woo of The Athletic. Liberatore getting sent to the minors means Steven Matz is likely to occupy a spot in the Cardinals rotation until at least the All-Star break.

Liberatore was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Cardinals in 2020. Since then, he has appeared in 18 games for St. Louis, making 15 starts. The results haven't been great, as Liberatore holds a 6.35 ERA and a 50/34 K/BB ratio at the major league level. Things weren't any better in 2023, as Matthew Liberatore pitched to a 6.75 ERA – which would be the worst of his career if the season were to end.

On the flip slide, Leahy will be making his MLB debut when he takes the mound for the Cardinals. He has spent this season at the Triple-A level, appearing in 28 games. Leahy holds a 4.06 ERA and a 51/23 K/BB ratio.

While Leahy will likely be working out of the bullpen, Steven Matz appears to have re-gained his rotation spot. He has gone a brutal 0-7 in his starts this season, holding a 5.02 ERA and 60/25 K/BB ratio.

St. Louis is limping to the first half finish line. Their 35-51 record puts them in last place in the NL Central. The Cardinals have plenty of decisions to make in the second half. For now, they'll alter their pitching staff before getting a much needed break.