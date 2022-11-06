‘Flurry of trade calls’: Cardinals fended off DeAndre Hopkins suitors at the deadline

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 so far in the 2022 season. Their measly record made them look like trade deadline sellers but they chose not to go that route, though they could have by trading DeAndre Hopkins to one of the many teams interested in his services.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, many teams made calls to ask about Hopkins, who has 22 catches and 262 receiving yards in two games this season. The Cardinals chose not to trade him, though their interest in doing so is unknown.