NFL
‘Flurry of trade calls’: Cardinals fended off DeAndre Hopkins suitors at the deadline
The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 so far in the 2022 season. Their measly record made them look like trade deadline sellers but they chose not to go that route, though they could have by trading DeAndre Hopkins to one of the many teams interested in his services.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, many teams made calls to ask about Hopkins, who has 22 catches and 262 receiving yards in two games this season. The Cardinals chose not to trade him, though their interest in doing so is unknown.
“Sources say DeAndre Hopkins was the subject of a flurry of trade calls, with several teams reaching out to Cardinals general manager Steve Keim to see if the star wideout would be available,” writes Rapoport. “According to several people with knowledge of the situation, Keim was unwilling to move Hopkins. What’s unclear is if Keim wasn’t doing a deal at any price or if teams simply didn’t meet his price.”
Evidenced by the fact that Hopkins was not moved and that the Cardinals traded for Robbie Anderson despite his massive contract, Arizona wants to compete. With their leading receiver cleared from a suspension, they are hoping they can start winning and get back into the playoffs.
The Cardinals’ offense has been solid and should continue to be as Hopkins gets back into the swing of things. Whether or not they can win enough games to secure a playoff berth remains to be seen, though they are not far out of first place in the NFC West.