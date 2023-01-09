By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals are going through a major overhaul this offseason. Just a few minutes after Kliff Kingsbury’s dismissal was announced, the team also revealed that GM Steve Keim is stepping down, per Ian Rapoport. Unlike Kingsbury, though, Keim departed of his own accord due to medical concerns. The GM already missed time this season after having health issues.

“#AZCardinals GM Steve Keim is out, as well, sources say, as he’s stepping down to focus on his heath. Arizona now needs a new head coach and a new GM, officially.”

A new era is about to begin in Arizona, as the Cardinals now have vacancies at the GM and head coach position. This comes at a perfect time, as they’re also picking in the top three of the NFL draft. The earlier the team can find a new manager and coach, the better prepared they’ll be for the coming draft and free agency.

It is unfortunate, though, that the Cardinals are losing Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim just one year after handing them massive extensions. At the time, the decision was questioned by many, since the duo failed to get Arizona out of the Wild Card Round.

Now, we’ll see how the Cardinals proceed with the offseason. The new incoming head coach and GM will presumably be working with star QB Kyler Murray. Will this change be the spark that Murray needs to break into the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the league?