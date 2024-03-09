Sonny Gray recently suffered a hamstring injury in spring training. It was originally feared he could lose some time on the mound. However, the latest update on the St. Louis Cardinals‘ star pitcher sparks hope for the organization.
Gray is seemingly improving upon his injury, according to team beat writer John Denton. Depending on how his recovery goes in the following days, “he could throw a side session off the mound next week.”
“Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray (hamstring strain) has been able to do agility work and throw from 120 feet in recent days without issue, manager Oliver Marmol said. If Gray's recovery goes well today and Sunday, he could throw a side session off the mound next week, Marmol said.”
This is great news for Gray and the Cardinals. Based on this report he could be ready to go by Opening Day. If that's the case, St. Louis could be starting the season off to a hot start with Sonny Gray leading the way.
However, hamstring injuries tend to linger. So, even when Gray heals from his injury, there is a chance the Cardinals pitcher acquires a similar injury during the regular season. But only time will tell if that happens or not. For now, there is reason for optimism in St. Louis, as Sonny Gray is reportedly recovering nicely.
Last season, Gray finished with an impressive 2.79 ERA, 183 strikeouts, and 1.147 WHIP. He's been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball through most of his career and he can do it again in 2024.