‘It’s like his dog died’: Kliff Kingsbury roasts Longhorns legend Colt McCoy over Texas Tech outfit

This past weekend, the Texas Longhorns were upset by the Texas Tech Red Raiders in overtime, 37-34. It was their second loss of the season after losing a close game to Alabama a couple weeks ago. On Tuesday, an image of Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback wearing a Texas Tech hat and t-shirt. McCoy is of course a Longhorn alum. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is a Red Raider alum, chimed in according to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

Texas Tech alum Kliff Kingsbury said he wouldn't talk trash to @ColtMcCoy. "He's hurt. You can see his face. It's like his dog died." Kliff also said he had nothing to do with the bet "because I'm not wearing that burnt orange sh**, I assure you." https://t.co/rFP1TfI5oV — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 28, 2022

Kingsbury said he wouldn’t talk trash to his quarterback. But you know he must be smiling on the inside.

“He’s hurt. You can see his face. It’s like his dog died,” Kingsbury said. He went on to let it be known he wasn’t a part of that bet “because I’m not wearing that burnt orange sh**, I assure you.”

Kingsbury apparently was not willing to take that risk, but McCoy was. It came back to bite the former Longhorn quarterback. McCoy is the last Texas QB to take the school to a National Championship, losing to Alabama in 2010.

Kliff Kingsbury was the head coach at Texas Tech from 2013 through the 2018 season. He parlayed that into the head coaching gig with the Cardinals. Early returns appeared to be very positive. But he’s come under fire a bit the last year and change. Kingsbury led the Cardinals to a 7-0 start last season before the team fell apart. They ultimately were blown out in the NFC Wild Card round by the Los Angeles Rams.

This season, things have only continued to look bad for Kingsbury. Arizona is 1-2 and needed a miraculous comeback vs. the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders.