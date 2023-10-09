As the Arizona Cardinals get ready for their Week 6 NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, the team is adding former New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones, and while the organization hasn’t dropped an official James Conner injury update yet, this move may tell you what’s coming down the pike.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo was the first to report that, “#AZCardinals claimed RB Tony Jones off waivers from the #Saints, source says.”

Jones is a fourth-year back out of Notre Dame who initially signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020. After two-plus seasons in New Orleans, Jones also spent time with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks before ending up back on the Saints at the end of 2023 training camp. On October 7, the team released Jones, clearing the way for the Cardinals to claim him.

Jones has 88 career carries for 249 yards, two rushing touchdowns, and 14 catches for 80 yards.

The bigger news here, though, is what this means as a subtle James Conner injury update. The two-time Pro Bowl back left the Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury and did not return. The extent of his injury is still unknown, but bringing in Jones could signal he will at least miss the Cardinals' Week 6 tilt with the Rams.

This season, Conner has 68 carries for 364 yards and two touchdowns on the ground with eight catches for 30 yards.

Primary backup RB Keaontay Ingram missed his second consecutive game in Week 5 with a neck injury, and there’s no word if he’ll be ready for next Sunday. Undrafted rookie free agent Emari Demercado came in against the Bengals and played well, with 45 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. If Conner and/or Ingram can’t go against the Rams, practice squad player Corey Clement will figure in the mix as well.