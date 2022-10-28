James Conner’s shocking downgrade leaves Eno Benjamin fantasy owners smiling

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was not spotted at practice Friday after participating earlier in the week. Conner has been dealing with a rib injury that has cost him the two games. But any downgrade at practice during the week is never a good sign for their ability come Sunday.

Every week in fantasy football, owners scour the waiver wire and try to find the sleeper that can help them win the week. Last week, that player was Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin filled in for an injured James Conner the last couple of weeks, but in Week 7, he finally went off.

Benjamin rushed the ball 12 times for 92 yards and a touchdown. He also pulled down four catches for 21 yards on five targets for 21.3 points in PPR (point per reception) leagues. It was believed he was going to be relegated to the bench as Conner had returned to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Conner was reportedly not seen in Friday’s portion of practice open to the media.

Did not see #AZCardinals RB James Conner during open portion of practice pic.twitter.com/itYAIQ3H0R — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) October 28, 2022

That brings his status into question heading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. He is very likely heading toward a questionable designation.

The Vikings are middle of the road in allowing fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. This game has one of the higher over/under lines, providing ample opportunity for fantasy points.

With DeAndre Hopkins’ return to the lineup, the Cardinals offense began to click last week. They scored a season-high 42 points, albeit 14 of them from their defense. Whether it is Conner or Benjamin, the Cardinals starting running back should be considered an RB2 with upside this weekend.

It is worth noting that Darrell Williams is also likely to return this week.