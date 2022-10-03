JJ Watt gets emotional on heart scare after Cardinals beat Panthers

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt didn’t hold back his emotions as he talked about the heart scare he had prior to their Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Watt was able to play in the contest, which saw them win 26-16, but there were plenty of concerns about his condition. For what it’s worth, he revealed before Sunday’s contest that he “went into A-Fib on Wednesday” and had his “heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday.”

A-Fib stands for Atrial Fibrillation, which is a form of heart arrhythmia wherein the heart beats either too fast, too slow or in some other irregular way.

Watt was teary eyed as he opened up about the scary situation. As team reporter Darren Urban reported, the Cardinals star was clearly angry that the information about his heart condition was leaked–which forced him to share it to the public before fans hear it from other sources.

“It’s very tough. It’s been a week,” Watt shared as he highlighted that he was “scared” when he was made aware the doctors were going to put him under and shock his heart to get it back to proper rhythm.

More Watt: I’ve never been scared with all my surgeries, going under, injuries. But when they were going to put him under and shock my heart, “I was scared.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 2, 2022

Considering that JJ Watt was able to play and contribute in the Cardinals’ win over the Panthers, it is safe to say that his heart issue is no longer a problem. Of course the Arizona faithful will be wary of his condition for now, but there should be more optimism about his status.