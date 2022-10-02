The NFL is still reeling from the backlash over the Tua Tagovailoa head injury scare. The latest reveal from Arizona Cardinals linebacker JJ Watt will hardly do anything to quiet the noise.

Just hours before his Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers, JJ Watt bared that he suffered a heart scare, a piece of information he would have rather kept to himself and his family but was allegedly set to be reported on to the public. Watt simply wanted to get ahead of the news.

“I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it,” said JJ Watt on Twitter.

A-Fib, or known more formally as Atrial Fibrillation, is a form of heart arrhythmia wherein the heart beats either too fast, too slow, or in some other unpredictable manner, according to the CDC.

JJ Watt is a grown man who knows the risks he’s taking playing right after suffering from A-Fib and getting his heart shocked. He more than likely had a lengthy discussion with medical professionals who advised and cleared him to be able to play at full speed.

But of course, the inherent risk in playing a football game is immense, even without any issues before entering the field. Tua Tagovailoa had dealt with some injuries just days prior to his head trauma scare against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury fate he suffered more than likely was exacerbated by the burden he was already carrying. That’s the same fear that fans would likely have for JJ Watt, or any star athlete bearing medical issues on the field.

Without all the hard facts laid out, the best we could all hope for is that JJ Watt is playing without risking his own personal safety and that the doctors who cleared him did so with utmost prudence.