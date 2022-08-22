JJ Watt’s Twitter account is a gold mine for hilarious tweets and musing from an NFL player. The legendary Arizona Cardinals edge rusher isn’t afraid to speak out whatever he’s thinking. Whether it’s savagely dissing a betting company or talking about his married life, Watt’s Twitter is certainly an interesting follow for NFL fans.

A few weeks ago, Watt went viral again for one of his tweets. This time around, the Arizona Cardinals star was asking locals for help because apparently… a baby “rattlesnake” sneaked into their bathroom. Fans were both amused and terrified at the idea of a rattlesnake, which later turned out to be a long-nosed snake (as everyone should).

Now, after it was announced that JJ Watt tested positive for COVID, the Cardinals star had a theory where it came from. In one of his classic tongue-in-cheek tweets, Watt meekly suggested that perhaps, the snake brought more than just terror to their household…

I think the snake brought it in the house… https://t.co/4pcOVKRKLh — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 21, 2022

Now, before anyone gets some crazy ideas: no, snakes cannot transmit COVID. Your favorite Cardinals star is joking about it. If you see a snake in your house, you’re not going to get COVID. You’re in great danger, yes, but hey, at least you won’t get sick of COVID. That’s got to be a win, right?

Watt will miss the next two preseason games of the Cardinals as part of their COVID protocols. The team would surely want JJ to be with the team as they prepare for the regular season. However, in the interest of preventing a outbreak within the team, the Cards are keeping Watt off the roster for the time being.