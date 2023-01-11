JJ Watt still couldn’t help but get emotional over the Arizona Cardinals’ touching tribute for him before he retired.

On Tuesday the Cardinals showed how they surprised Watt before he played the final game of his career this 2022 season. In the clip of what appeared to be a team meeting or a film session, Watt can be seen getting emotional and teary-eyed when a farewell video was played. The said video showed Watt’s rivals over the years and several other NFL personalities, as well as his brother and parents.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady even called Watt a “pain in the ass” in a good way, complimenting him for his work that made him one of the best defensive players in the history of the game.

As the video went viral, JJ Watt made sure to show his appreciation to the team once again and thanked them for one of the “greatest gifts” he has gotten.

“Was not ready for that whatsoever. Truly one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Will cherish it forever,” Watt wrote on Twitter.

Watt certainly deserves all the recognition he’s getting. While he didn’t win the Super Bowl throughout his career, there’s no denying that what he has done is nothing short of legendary. As Brady said, Watt made life hard for him and several other great quarterbacks in the past decade. That is definitely an accomplishment that fans won’t forget whenever they talk about his career and what he has done for the game.