By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals star JJ Watt may have suit up in his last NFL game in Week 18, but he wanted to clarify that he’s still very much capable of playing. It’s just that he chose not to as he looks to spend more of his energy with his family.

Watt revealed as much after their 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, during which he was asked about his retirement. To recall last December, the superstar defensive end hinted and confirmed his retirement at the end of the 2022 season.

“I know I still can. I’m just choosing not to,” Watt said on whether or not he can still play in the NFL despite his decision to call it a career, per team reporter Darren Urban.

JJ Watt had a two-sack performance for the Cardinals against the 49ers, showing everyone that he can still perform at a high level. And at just 33 years old, there is no doubt he has plenty left in his tank to extend his career had he chosen to.

The veteran DE, however, is at peace with his decision. In his first press conference after his retirement announcement, he also revealed his reason for walking away from the game and pointed out that it’s not something he just thought of quickly.

“I’ve known for a little while. It’s the right time. It feels like the right time. I’ve put so much into the game and the wins and the losses, the mental stress and passion that comes with it, it just weighs on you. It’s heavy, I mean it’s really heavy,” Watt said.

“The losses are very tough to take. You live with the highs and the lows, and I’ve always said that I’d way rather live with the highs and the lows than never know in the middle. I’ve got a son now. Obviously, I had a heart scare in the middle of the year, so there’s certainly some of that that played into it. But I’m very happy and am very at peace with it.”

Watt may have failed to win the Super Bowl, but there is no doubt he has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the history of the game. Sure enough, no one can take that away from him.