J.J. Watt didn’t say it outright, but his latest tweet looks to confirm that he’s planning to retire from the NFL at season’s end. The superstar defensive end has played a dozen NFL seasons, ten of those with the Houston Texans and his last two being with the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt indicated that he has played his “last ever NFL home game” in his latest tweet on Tuesday morning.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure,” JJ Watt said.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

JJ Watt has had a legendary career as one of the most dominant defensive players of his generation both with the Texans and Cardinals. Watt tallied three Defensive Player of the Year awards in 12 seasons and was named to five Pro Bowl teams and garnered five 1st-Team All-Pro selections throughout his career. He also solidified himself as one of the most admirable human beings in the NFL throughout his tenure.

His sudden announcement has drawn nothing but praise and gratitude among the initial NFL world reactions to the news.

One of the game's best announces that he's walking away — while playing his best football. JJ Watt is retiring after the season. https://t.co/IaKTHLWPpS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2022

One of the greatest players of his generation: J.J. Watt says goodbye. https://t.co/AAA4AOBpox — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 27, 2022

This JJ Watt speech after the Texans lost another game will forever be one of my favorites. Every single word. Nothing but the truth.pic.twitter.com/jdSqldxH1s — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2022

His brother T.J. Watt, who will ensure that there will still be a member of the Watt family terrorizing NFL offenses for years to come – had a proud yet powerful GIF reaction to the news.

JJ Watt still has two more road games to play this season, Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons and Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers. Expect the fans in those contests to give him the proper sendoff that he deserves for an outstanding career worth celebrating.