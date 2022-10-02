Tua Tagovailoa’s controversial brain injury leads to major NFL-NFLPA announcement

The NFL and NFLPA are making significant following the way Miami Dolphin quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s head and neck injuries were handled during the last week.

The NFL and NFLPA are working towards updated concussion protocols, which should be done in the coming days, while an investigation into the Tua Tagovailoa situation continues. Joint statement: pic.twitter.com/tO8tevbReu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa suffered hits to the head and neck in consecutive games against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in Weeks 3 and 4. He suffered a concussion following the hit by the Bengals defensive tackle Josh Topou and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Tua Tagovailoa was examined at a Cincinnati hospital following his injury, but he was allowed to fly home with his teammates at the conclusion of the game.

He was also woozy in the Buffalo game and was shaky on his feet while running towards the huddle. It was reported that he passed the concussion protocol at halftime.

In a joint statement, the NFL and NFLPA did not admit to any errors in the way the hits were handled, but the two sides agreed that “modifications to the Concussion Protocol” are needed, as reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

In another development, the neurotrauma consultant who played a key role in clearing Tua Tagovailoa following the hit against the Bills has been fired. The consultant was dismissed by the NFLPA, as each side has the right to dismiss a consultant without further discussion.

The consultant was fired after the NFLPA discovered that several mistakes were made during the examination of Tua Tagovailoa, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

The decision to study the concussion protocol could result in changes to the way head injuries are handled in the near future.