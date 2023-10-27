Since tearing his ACL late last season, Arizona Cardinals fans have been patiently waiting for the return of quarterback Kyler Murray. As the Cardinals prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, Jonathan Gannon chose to keep things close to the vest when it comes to Murray.

Arizona has already activated Murray's 21-day practice window. By Thursday, the quarterback was no longer listed on the team's injury report as he is now fully healthy. Still, Gannon didn't give a straight answer when asked if Murray would play in Week 8, via team reporter Darren Urban.

“We'll see,” Gannon said.

Perhaps Gannon is trying to use a bit of gamesmanship on the Ravens. Baltimore has been one of the better teams in the league this season at 5-2. Arizona on the other hand sits at just 1-6. With the Ravens not knowing who will be under center, maybe it'll be a bit tougher to gameplan against the Cardinals' offense.

However, Murray has still played in an NFL contest since Week 14 of last season. Eventually, he will need to be thrown back into the fire. But Gannon might prefer to give Murray extra time to ensure full health coming off of a brutal ACL tear.

With his 21-day practice window opened, the Cardinals have to activate Kyler Murray before the deadline or lose him for the remainder of the season. As the quarterback is now fully healthy, Arizona will surely activate him. If that activation is coming in Week 8, Jonathan Gannon isn't ready to leak the Cardinals' secret just yet.