It looks like Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is well on track to return sooner rather than later.

Murray underwent season-ending surgery to repair his torn ACL and meniscus last January, preventing him from joining the Cardinals to start the 2023 campaign. He has since returned to practice and opened his 21-day window to be able to rejoin the team in games.

Now in a bit of good news for Arizona, one week since his practice window opened and less than 10 months since his surgery, Murray was able to be a full participant in the Cardinals' latest practice session, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That is a positive sign that Murray is trending in a positive direction. While the Cardinals have yet to make an official announcement about their QB1's return date, the fact that they are ramping up his practice suggests that it could come soon.

For what it's worth, previous reports indicated that Kyler Murray is expected to be active and available in the first two weeks of November, either November 5 against the Cleveland Browns or the following week on November 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Sure enough, the Cardinals aren't rushing Murray to return, and they shouldn't. While they are only 1-6 on the season with Joshua Dobbs leading the charge, they can't simply put their QB1 on the field considering the risk of aggravating his injury.

Until Murray is 100 percent healthy and comfortable to playing on the field again, it's best to hold off on bringing him back. Obviously, though, it doesn't look like it will be an issue for the 26-year-old signal-caller considering his progress so far.