There might just be a glimmer of hope for the Arizona Cardinals this season, as reports indicate Kyler Murray is on his way to a full recovery from his knee injury. All signs continue pointing in the right direction for the young quarterback's return to the field.

Murray ‘was a full participant today' and ‘is off today's injury report,' according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This is nothing but good news for the Cardinals, as they could use Murray in the lineup sooner ather than later. Rapoport also makes it clear that we may not see Murray suit up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

“That doesn't necessarily mean he's playing this week, just that his knee injury is no longer limiting his practice work. Either way, a great sign.”

Although his future in Arizona is hanging in the balance, Murray's return should be welcomed by the team and fans alike. Hopefully, once he's back in the lineup, Murray proves to be a vital piece for the Cardinals' offense. That would only be good news for the franchise.

If he plays well, then Arizona has a choice to make. The team can either keep Murray and continue building around him. Or, the Cardinals could opt to trade him away to another franchise and build around a rookie quarterback.

So, it's essential that Murray puts together some strong performances while bouncing back from his injury. At the very least, it could fetch the Cardinals a hefty haul via a trade.

But of course, that is all speculation for now. The important matter here is that Kyler Murray is nearing a return to action. Keep an eye out for more updates in the coming weeks as we may see him as soon as Week 9.