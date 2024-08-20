The Arizona Cardinals are looking to get back to competing for a playoff spot in the 2024 with improved offensive weapons and quarterback Kyler Murray in his first full season after his 2022 ACL tear, and head coach Jonathan Gannon spoke on where his quarterback is at mentally and physically heading into this season.

“I think from a mental and physical standpoint, right now where he's at, to even when he got back last year or even where he finished last year, I think he's leaps and bound ahead,” Jonathan Gannon said about Kyler Murray, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “What I know about the guy, my relationship with him when I got his job: His will to win is extremely high. And if you detail out and lay out for him what is needed from him to improve himself, the offense and the team, he is 1,000 percent willing to do that. So, I love the guy, because he's done everything that I've asked of him and more. He's been a phenomenal leader on and off the field — not just with the offense, but with the entire team.”

The Cardinals started off rough in 2023, going 1-8 in games without Murray under center, and then going 3-5 after he came back with a memorable win over the Philadelphia Eagles on the road late last season. Now, Gannon and Murray will look to build off of what they did last year in the early going with the Cardinals in 2024.

Cardinals new-look offense has potential

Needless to say, the Cardinals will benefit from Murray playing a full season, as he proved that he is still a solid quarterback in the NFL after returning, and he should theoretically be in even better form this year. Arizona does have some intriguing weapons.

Of course, one of the biggest additions this offseason for Arizona was Marvin Harrison Jr., who was selected with the No. 4 pick and fills the void that DeAndre Hopkins left when he departed. Marvin Harrison Jr. is obviously the top wide receiver. Tight end Trey McBride is a standout talent and is expected to be one of the better tight ends this season. He should be the second option for Murray.

The backfield is solid as well, as Murray is a threat to run himself. James Conner is a quality back, and Trey Benson was one of the top running backs in this year's draft.

Super Bowl is not the expectation, but there is some reasonable hope for the Cardinals this year when it comes to the playoff picture.