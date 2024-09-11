The Arizona Cardinals did not get the win in Week 1, but Cardinals fans were left with plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about their team. Arizona took Buffalo down to the wire and almost completed an amazing Week 1 comeback. Jonathan Gannon should feel pleased with how well his squad played in Week 1, despite the loss. Unfortunately, one of their offensive lineman is slated to miss considerable time with an injury.

The Cardinals are placing right tackle Jonah Williams on injured reserve, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon per ESPN's Josh Williams. Williams is dealing with a right knee injury and there is no timetable for his return.

Gannon said that he wasn't sure yet if surgery would be necessary to address Williams' knee injury.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported on Tuesday that Jonah Williams would miss some time with a knee injury. There has not been much time since that reporting and the IR move, which does not seem like a positive sign for Williams. Since he is on IR, Williams will miss at least the next four games for the Cardinals.

Veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum is expected to fill in for Williams while he is on injured reserve. This leaves the Cardinals a little thin at offensive tackle, as Beachum is currently the only backup plan at left tackle as well. Christian Jones and Jonah Williams are Arizona's depth tackles and both are on IR.

Cardinals fans should look for the team to either add a veteran via free agency or elevate a player from the practice squad to reinforce their offensive line depth.

What went wrong for the Cardinals in Week 1 against the Bills?

The Cardinals gave the Bills all they could handle in a thrilling 34-28 defeat in Week 1.

One big reason for the defeat was that they were playing against Josh Allen. Allen took over the game all by himself, passing for 232 yards and two touchdowns while adding 39 yards and two scores rushing. It didn't seem to matter which defense Allen was going against, it was simply his day on Sunday.

However, the Cardinals certainly could have performed better on both sides of the ball.

One particularly frustrating failure from Week 1 was the team's inability to get first-round rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. actively involved in the game. Harrison Jr. had one reception for four yards on only three targets.

The Cardinals have a lot to clean up after Week 1, but getting Harrison Jr. involved should be their top priority. The offense will function much more effectively with a dangerous WR1 for opponents to gameplan against.

Arizona will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 with a chance to get their first W of the season.