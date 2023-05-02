Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Arizona Cardinals were a part of a shocking trade on NFL Draft night with the Houston Texans that saw them deal the No. 3 overall pick. Head coach Jonathan Gannon says that the Cardinals were talking with three different teams before they ultimately decided to send the pick to Houston, reports My Sports Update’s Ari Meirov.

The trade talks when down to the wire, occurring while the Cardinals were on the clock for the No. 3 overall pick. They finally confirmed the deal with under two minutes left before the pick had to be made. In turn, the Texans made the selection, and took defensive lineman Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama.

In return for the rights to draft Anderson, the Cardinals received the No. 12 overall pick, the No. 33 pick in the second round, and a first and third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Quite the haul for the No. 3 overall pick, but the Texans certainly have a strong belief in the type of player that Anderson can become.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was an historic deal for the Texans, as they ended up taking both the No. 2 and No. 3 overall selections. They paired Anderson with quarterback CJ Stroud, giving themselves a face for both their offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

For the Cardinals, it was a deal made ahead of an all-important first season for Jonathan Gannon. He hopes to be a part of a resurgence for a Cardinals team that struggled last season, especially after losing Kyler Murray to a torn ACL. Cardinals fans will pray that relinquishing the No. 3 pick won’t have any bearing on their future success.