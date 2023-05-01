Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Arizona Cardinals went through the entire 2023 NFL Draft without trading away WR DeAndre Hopkins. Rumors swirled left and right that Hopkins would be traded during the draft, but nothing came to fruition. On Monday, Hopkins’ reportedly shut down those conversations with a video that will excite Cardinals fans.

“Hopkins no longer expecting a trade” – Nuk pic.twitter.com/SyK2GU1Hlh — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) May 1, 2023

“I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I wanted to go? Who said I wanted to leave? I’m out here working, baby.”

Hopkins has silenced all the trade chatter, and that is terrific news for a Cardinals team that needs playmakers, especially with Kyler Murray expected to miss at least the majority of the 2023 season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hopkins had been linked to several teams, most notably the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. However, the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. and then drafted Zay Flowers, and the Bills went through the weekend without making a run at Hopkins.

The talent Hopkins brings to the field is obvious, and despite missing a handful of games last year due to a suspension, he was still the top option for Murray on the offense. Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

This will be the final season of his current contract, and he turns 31 years old in June, so he will likely enter free agency next year with more questions than answers.

If Hopkins does stay in Arizona, he and Rondale Moore will lead the WR group, and it will be interesting to see what the offense looks like as Murray recovers from his ACL injury.