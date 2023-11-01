Kyler Murray's return to the field may be coming sooner than expected. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is “fired up” about the chance to play this week, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon. (via Taylor Bisciotti)

The Cardinals opened Murray's 21-day practice window two weeks ago, meaning he'll have to be activated before next Wednesday in order to play this season. With Murray getting back into the groove of things after a few weeks of practice under his belt, it sounds like there's a real chance he will suit up on Sunday.

The Cardinals said earlier in the week that Josh Dobbs would remain the starter, only for them to trade him on Tuesday. Arizona then was expected to start Clayton Tune under center over Murray against the Cleveland Browns. Though that still may happen, Murray seems to be trying everything he can to get on the field.

Murray is almost 11 months removed from tearing his ACL and was cleared to resume full football activities 10 months after surgery. It was unclear what the Cardinals' plans were with their franchise QB this year, but Arizona is set on getting him back on the field for the second half of the season.

The Cardinals enter Week 9 with an NFL-worst 1-7 record and are on pace to earn the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. Kyler Murray would do himself some good by winning games upon his return which could convince the Cardinals to stick with him if the thought of moving on crossed the front office's mind.

Cardinals fans finally have something to look forward to this season as Kyler Murray should be back in between the hash marks soon.