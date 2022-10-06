Jose Quintana drops Willson Contreras bombshell with Cubs star’s Chicago future in doubt

The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making plans for free agency, even though they would rather not have to deal with that for another few weeks. Despite that, it sounds like one of their new star pitchers, Jose Quintana, is already making pitches to potential free agents.

Quintana recently said that Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras reached out to him to ask how he liked playing with the Cardinals. Quintana and Contreras used to be teammates together on the Cubs, and Quintana ended up finding himself in St. Louis when he was traded off the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline. Quintana gave a good review of the Cardinals, before saying he would love to return to St. Louis considering he’s set for free agency this offseason too.

José Quintana said that Willson Contreras did reach out for some intel on the #stlcards and he gave him a strong recommendation. Would Quintana himself want to be back next year? “Oh for sure.” — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) October 6, 2022

This is an interesting tidbit for the Cardinals right before the start of the postseason. They haven’t gotten much production from the catcher position this season, as the platoon of Andrew Knizner and Yadier Molina hasn’t been very effective this season. With Contreras set for free agency, the Cardinals will be one of the many teams looking to make a move for the veteran catcher.

As for Jose Quintana, he’s been a stud since coming over from the Pirates at the trade deadline, and it sounds like he wants to stay put with his new team as he approaches free agency. Quintana has become a valuable member of the Cardinals starting rotation over the second half of the season, and St. Louis surely would like to bring him back. While the Cards are focused on the playoffs, it looks like they could be poised to make a big splash in free agency this offseason as well.