By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals will close out their 2022 season with a road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The 4-12 Cardinals have a bleak future thanks to poor roster decisions and injuries to key players like Kyler Murray. Whether head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be around to try to right the ship remains to be seen.

The Cardinals are starting to gather information for a coaching search even though Kingsbury’s firing isn’t certain, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. With general manager Steve Keim away from the team for health-related reasons, team owner Michael Bidwill is leading the process. Entertaining their season finale, Kingsbury has reportedly not been told of any potential decision.

This season was meant to be a positive one for the Cardinals following their first postseason appearance under Kingsbury. But now they ride a six-game losing streak into the final week of the season, following the Kingsburry-coached teams’ trend of going on a late-season skid. Although the Cardinals’ failures have a lot to do with the front office, Kingsbury hasn’t helped matters much. His relationship with Murray souring is a particularly bad sign for the 43-year-old coach.

The Cardinals’ season will at least not end on the worst note, as they will celebrate the fantastic career of JJ Watt in his final game. But beyond that, they will have to make a crucial decision regarding Kliff Kingsbury and the future of the team.