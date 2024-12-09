The Arizona Cardinals failed to end their slump again on Sunday, as Kyler Murray and company took another stumble in a 30-18 loss at home to Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. There were multiple factors behind that Cards loss, among which was the subpar play again of their quarterback.

“I feel like I let the team down today,” Murray said following the loss (h/t Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports).

The Cardinals had a slow start in the Seattle game in large part because of Murray's turnovers. The former NFL top-pick overall threw a pair of interceptions in the first quarter, where Arizona was outscored by 10 points. It actually looked good early for the Cardinals with Murray putting his team on the board first with a 41-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Michael Wilson.

However, Murray threw consecutive picks in his next two passes — the first one was picked off by Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV. That interception nicely put the Seahawks' offense at the Cardinals 19. What followed was a 19-yard touchdown reception by Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Murray's nightmare in the first period did not end there, as the former Oklahoma Sooners star got intercepted in his next pass by Seattle defensive back Coby Bryant. That fantastic defensive play by the Seahawks was later turned into a 1-yard rushing touchdown by running back Charbonnet.

For what it's worth, Murray got another touchdown with a little over a minute remaining in the third quarter when he found running back James Conner for a two-yard touchdown score followed by a two-point conversion by Murray himself. But the points from that sequence were simply not enough to overcome Seattle's huge lead, especially since Arizona went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's interception woes continue

All in all, Murray finished the Seahawks game with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns along with two interceptions on 25-of-38 pass completions. Murray, who had two interceptions as well in the Cardinals' Week 13 loss on the road to the Minnesota Vikings, has now recorded multiple interceptions in back-to-back games for the first time since he entered the NFL in 2019.

The Cardinals dropped to below .500 again following the loss to Seattle, as they are now 6-7. While the Cards are still not out of playoff contention, their fate is no longer entirely in their hands. Up next for Arizona is a game against the New England Patriots at home in Week 15.