It’s a weird world for the Arizona Cardinals these days, including the force-feeding of Marvin Harrison Jr., who netted only five catches against the Vikings. Also, Greg Olsen criticized the Cardinals head coach for a fourth-down decision. And now tight end Trey McBride gave an honest admission about his lack of touchdowns, according to a post on X by Theo Mackie.

“Trey McBride on his lack of TDs: ‘They’re gonna come in bunches. I might have three, four, five, six when I catch one.’ ”

Over the last two games, McBride has an insane 27 targets with 24 catches for 229 yards. Unfortunately for him, he had no touchdowns either week and hasn’t had one all season.

Cardinals TE Trey McBride asking Google for directions to end zone?

The Cardinals went into two of their most-important games of the season apparently with the play to overload McBride with targets. How did it work out? Well, they scored a whopping six points against the Seahawks and then added 22 against the Vikings. In both games they came out on the short end of the stick.

Before the McBride Madness, the Cardinals had won four straight games. These NFL coaches are hard to understand sometimes. Or maybe it’s Kyler Murray’s fear of getting the ball to stud rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Whatever the case, the Cardinals (6-6) are no longer in first place in the NFC West. And now they get the Seahawks again with McBride barking for the ball in the end zone. I guess 27 opportunities didn’t tip the scales in his favor of him scoring.

In his first two NFL seasons, McBride caught 110 passes and scored four times.

Murray clearly enjoys getting the ball to McBride, according to azcardinals.com.

“I think he's the best,” Murray said. “I'm not trying to get ahead of myself or anything or put any pressure on him. I know the work that he's put in. I know what type of athlete he is, what type of player he is. It is good to see that people are taking notice of what he does.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon leans on McBride

Gannon has a high regard for McBride, too, according to nbcsports.com.

“He’s not a one-trick pony,” Gannon said. “He’s really good in the run game, and then he’s a guy that — I talk about receivers, and I think it’s worth mentioning for a tight end — he’s a three-level guy. He can beat you first level, second level, and third level.

“Then in my opinion, where I think he’s really elite is with the ball in his hands. He’s got a knack for knowing when to cover the ball up, when to stiff arm, when to hurdle guys, when to cut back, when to lower his shoulder and when to split two. He’s a tough tackle and he’s fast. He plays with really good balance and really good control. (And) he is a big-time weapon.”