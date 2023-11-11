Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray says his team is better than their record ahead of return from torn ACL

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is making his much-awaited season debut after missing the first half of the year with a torn ACL. The former No. 1 overall pick injured his knee back in Week 14 of last season versus the New England Patriots. Eleven months later, and he's ready to take the field again.

Murray returns to the field for a Cardinals team that's undergone some significant changes since he last played. They have a new coach in Jonathan Gannon and are without receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who now plays for the Tennessee Titans.

Still, Murray likes where the Cardinals are at. Even though Arizona sits at 1-8, Murray feels their record doesn't reflect how good the team actually is.

“How close we are,” Murray said when asked what stands out to him. “There’ a couple plays a game here or there where we just shoot ourselves in the foot and we’re really not that far off. People may think we’re a bad football team. We’re not a bad football team,” via Bob McManaman of AZ Central.

“We’ve got to clean some things up and we need to make more plays. That’s what it comes down to is making plays.”

While the Cardinals haven't been great, they've definitely been better than 1-8. With Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, the Cardinals were pesky against many good teams, including beating Dallas back in Week 3. Now with Murray back at quarterback, they should be able to challenge opponents more.

In his first game back, Kyler Murray will face the Atlanta Falcons.