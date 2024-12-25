As the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, people have been analyzing the seasons had between quarterback Kyler Murray and rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrion Jr. out of Ohio State. Though the Cardinals are out of the playoffs, the team still looks to finish the season on a good note, especially in strengthening the working relationship between the star quarterback and receiver.

There is no doubt that fans have believed it's been a disappointing season for the talented rookie especially the connection with Murray as even the signal-caller admits. The former first-overall pick would say to the media that both agree that they are not where they want to be in terms of production, but is “excited” to work on it in the final two games according to the team's website.

“We gotta get better,” Murray said Tuesday. “It's not where he wants it, it's not where I want it to be, it's not where this team needs it to be. Again, I haven't lost any confidence. Excited for these next two weeks.”

So far, Harrison has caught 51 passes for 726 yards to go along with seven touchdowns as Murray has thrown for 3,288 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Murray would hone in on the fact that for the Cardinals' offense to be at its best, both himself and Harrison's connection to be on point.

“We got no choice, we gotta get it to where we need it to be,” Murray said. “He is who he is, we gotta get it going — in order for our offense to be what we want it to be.”

Cardinals' Marvin Harrison on it “coming down to execution”

It was an up-and-down start for the rookie wide receiver as after a one-catch performance in the opener against the Buffalo Bills, Harrison gained offensive rookie of the year attention as he exploded for 130 yards and two scores in Week 2. Since then, he has only recorded one more 100-yard game in what has been an inconsistent year as he explains that it “comes down to executing.”

“Make the plays when the ball comes to you,” Harrison said. “That's all you can do.”

“At the end of the day, it comes down to executing, making plays, and doing what is best for the team to win the game,” Harrison continued. “It's not about one person needs this many yards, or we need to throw the ball this many times or run the ball this many times. The end goal is to win.”

Even though it was an underwhelming season for the 22-year-old, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon believes the year will be beneficial in the long run.

“This was a good year for him to get under his belt,” Gannon said. “First year with the quarterback, and there's no doubt that collectively, we have to do a better job. I'm very aware of that. It's not like I just think ‘It is what it is.' That's not my mindset. I know the impact that he can have on our team and our offense. We have to make sure that he hits his ceiling.”

Arizona is currently 7-8 as they face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night where the final game of the season after will be against the San Francisco 49ers.