Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been a very productive player this season, but he had not yet found the end zone, and after the team's 30-17 win over the New England Patriots, head coach Jonathan Gannon spoke on his impact despite not scoring a touchdown.

“Obviously, he's a huge playmaker for us,” Gannon said, via Patriots.com. “A lot of the passing game goes through him. The run game, he's fantastic. I know he was all bent out of shape about the hold. I'll have to look at it, but every play he's out there, he's max effort and he's an impact player. He really is, and when the ball goes to him, he makes a bunch of plays. I'm really proud of him with his maturation of when things don't go exactly your way, he sticks with it, stays positive and impacts the game in a positive way. That's what he is doing.”

McBride was the leading receiver for the Cardinals, as he had nine receptions for 87 yards in the win over the Patriots. He has just four touchdowns in his career, but hopefully moving forward he could find the end zone more.

Cardinals look to make late run for playoff spot

The Cardinals have three vital games remaining on their schedule against the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Currently, they are 7-7, one game back of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. To make the playoffs, the Cardinals might have to win out. Beating the Rams is especially important.

When it comes to the Wild Card race, the Cardinals are two games back of the Washington Commanders, who are 9-5 and hold the final spot. The Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons are also in front of the Cardinals, so it is not likely that they pass all of those teams for a Wild Card spot in three weeks. If the Cardinals win out, the likely scenario is that they win the division.

The Cardinals winning out would result in them at least finishing tied with the Rams, and then they would have to hope that the Seahawks lose two out of their remaining three games down the stretch this season. Due to losing both of the games against Seattle this season, Arizona does not have the tiebreaker on them. The Seahawks finish the season with games against the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams. The Rams finish with games against the New York Jets, Cardinals and Seahawks.

All the Cardinals can do is win out and hope they get the necessary help elsewhere.