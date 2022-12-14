By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Monday night, the Arizona Cardinals lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray for the season. Their franchise quarterback suffered a torn ACL just moments into the first quarter.

Now, to make up for the loss of Kyler Murray, the Cardinals have added a new face to their quarterback room.

Via NFL Network’s National Insider Ian Rapoport:

“Source: The #AZCardinals are signing QB David Blough off the #Vikings practice squad, source said. He takes Kyler Murray’s spot.”

In place of Murray, the Cardinals have added veteran quarterback David Blough to their team.

Blough has spent much of his career on practice squads around the NFL but has also stepped in as the Detroit Lions starter at times. During the 2019 season, he started five games for the Lions. He finished that season throwing for 984 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. Throughout his career, he has appeared in seven total regular season games. He has thrown for 1,033 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The addition of Blough is just the Cardinals most recent move to address the quarterback position. They also recently added former Utah quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad.

With Kyler Murray out for the season, Colt McCoy will seemingly step into the starting role for the remainder of the season. Backing him up will be Trace McSorley.

When called upon to step in for Kyler Murray throughout this season, McCoy has played well. Over three appearances, he has recorded 702 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

At 4-9, the Cardinals season is all but over. But with McCoy leading the charge, they still hope to remain competitive.