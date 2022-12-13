By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Things went from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football as quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL while trying to rush for a first down. It just caps off what’s been a brutal season for Kliff Kingsbury’s squad, ultimately losing to the New England Patriots and dropping to 4-9 on the season.

After the game, veteran signal-caller Colt McCoy, who will be Murray’s replacement for the rest of 2022, spoke out on the devastating injury and what expectations will be on his shoulders moving forward. Via PFT:

“I don’t think I have anything to prove. I think I’ve just got to go out there and play good football. Distribute the ball, keep us in third and manageable situations, and score touchdowns in the red zone. . . . As a group we have to buckle down and play well together, practice well together, and finish these last four games out,” McCoy said. “That will be my focus. It sucks for Kyler. We’ve been together for two years. We’ve been together every day. I don’t ever want to see anything like that happen. I know how much he cares about the game, I know how hard he works. It’s just unfortunate. I think I’ll be able to put my arm around him with this because I’ve dealt with many in my career.”

It’s truly a brutal situation for Kyler Murray. ACL tears are one of the worst injuries around and it’ll be a long road ahead of recovery, especially because he relies heavily on his athleticism and running ability. But clearly, Murray will have all the support behind him during rehab, including McCoy.

McCoy actually had a decent game after taking over, completing 27 of 40 passes for 246 yards. But, he was sacked six times and threw an interception. The Cardinals are back in action Sunday against the Denver Broncos.