The Arizona Cardinals will have two key pass catchers available in their Week 15 matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers.

The Arizona Cardinals have received injury updates on wide receivers Marquise Brown and Michael Wilson. Brown is currently questionable to play after dealing with a heel injury, and Wilson is also questionable with a lingering neck injury working against him. Both are “expected to play” in the Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per Adam Schefter at ESPN.

San Fransico comes into the game as a heavy favorite, having won five games in a row. The Niners had a three-game skid in the middle of the season, but they got their footing and are back on track. They're likely the hottest team in the league, next to the Dallas Cowboys, so the 3-10 Cardinals will have their hands full.

Quarterback Kyler Murray will have his much-needed weapons available. Both Brown and Wilson have shown decent production in 2023, with Brown posting 574 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games and Wilson notching 435 yards and two touchdowns in nine games played. The rookie has been a very reliable piece for Murray, with Wilson serving as a true downfield threat.

The Cardinals will likely be using Murray's legs early in the matchup, but if Brown and Wilson can extend plays and possibly find themselves open deep downfield that's Arizona's biggest shot at an upset. Two of their three wins have come in the past four weeks, finally finding a rhythm after Murray came back with an injury. This isn't too much of an important game for the Cardinals, since their record shows a bigger urgency toward the 2024 NFL Draft, but they have an opportunity to sting a division foe if they're able to secure a victory.