Published November 20, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines.

Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.

Of course that doesn’t mean Murray is officially out for their Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico, but his status is definitely not a good sign with regards to his availability.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury previously said he’s only hoping that one of his two QBs would be available, and so with Colt McCoy seemingly healthy now, he might opt to play him instead while giving Kyler Murray more time to rest.

Previous reports about Murray’s availability haven’t been entirely positive. In fact, there were even talks that the Cardinals could miss their starting QB for the second straight game. With that said, it really won’t be surprising if he’s sidelined once again.

For what it’s worth, Kingsbury and the Cardinals remain confident that McCoy can handle the QB1 duties if Murray’s ruled out. The 36-year-old vet did just fine against the Rams, completing 26 of his 37 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown. While he’s not Murray, he can definitely bring some stability on the offense.