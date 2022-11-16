Published November 16, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Following Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, the Arizona Cardinals are heading in the right direction in getting their 4-6 season back on track. The Cardinals’ recent injury reports are a mixed bag of feelings, including a brutal injury that will sideline tight end Zach Ertz for a significant time, and a piece of good news about the return of wide receiver Marquise Brown as he works back from a foot injury. However, at the center of all of the Cardinals injuries is the status of quarterback Kyler Murray ahead of Week 11’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to numberFire, Murray could miss a second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

Should Murray not suit up for Sunday’s game, backup Colt McCoy stands to shoulder the responsibility. McCoy performed admirably in Murray’s absence against the Rams, tossing 238 yards and a touchdown in the victory. In speaking with the media recently, Murray cast praise on his teammate.

“Since I’ve been in the league, he’s really my only veteran quarterback. He’s been around so much football, been around so many great coaches, dealt with a lot of players and schemes. Just a really intelligent football player, obviously. A Great friend. He’s kind of got that father figure type of a vibe to him.”

The Cardinals’ passing attack has been strong in the 2022 NFL season, ranking thirteenth in total passing yards (2206). But will Kyler Murray be healthy enough to line up under center in this crucial NFC West showdown?